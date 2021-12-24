Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.05

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 94819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 202,757 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.