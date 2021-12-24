Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 4.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 14,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,687,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several analysts have commented on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Research analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,495,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,939,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.