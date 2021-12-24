Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $418,350.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

