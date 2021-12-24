15,482 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $186,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

