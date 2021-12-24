Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Head to Head Comparison

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 6.03 $25.00 million $0.30 119.30 Kenon $386.00 million 6.57 $507.11 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clearway Energy and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $35.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Kenon.

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 2.72% 3.58% 0.91% Kenon N/A 21.77% 11.75%

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clearway Energy pays out 453.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kenon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Kenon beats Clearway Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

