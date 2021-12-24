Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $782,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

