AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $17,214,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $79,780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $895,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $123.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

