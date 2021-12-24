Independent Advisor Alliance Has $484,000 Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.08% of GAN worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.37. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

