AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,692 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

