Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 409 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.