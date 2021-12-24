iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.