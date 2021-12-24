Independent Advisor Alliance Has $449,000 Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,082,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

NYSE:XPO opened at $75.32 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

