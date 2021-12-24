DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after buying an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after buying an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after buying an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

