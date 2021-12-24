B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 22,662 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $50,953,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 863,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.01 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

