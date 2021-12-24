J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 13.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.