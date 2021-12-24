B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 16,293 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in WNS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WNS by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. WNS has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

