Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 30,982 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $71.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07.

