B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.08% of FB Financial worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

