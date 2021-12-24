B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 118.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

