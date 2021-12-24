SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 56,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

