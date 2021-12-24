Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

