SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

CINF opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.