Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,647.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 117,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

