Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

VLDR stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.