SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SLM worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

