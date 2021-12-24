Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

