McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

