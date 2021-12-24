Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

