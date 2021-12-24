Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $191,000.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

