SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 115,830 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 115,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 102.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 96,550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

