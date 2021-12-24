Robert Mactier Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) insider Robert Mactier acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$214,800.00 ($152,340.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.36.
About Nuix
