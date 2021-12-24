Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1,770.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

