Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 10,092 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

