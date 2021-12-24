Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 65,980 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Concentrix worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average of $169.53. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

