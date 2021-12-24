Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Medpace worth $27,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $8,590,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,296 shares of company stock valued at $47,989,495. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $223.37 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

