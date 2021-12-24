Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 85,464 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5,081.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Vail Resorts worth $29,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $332.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

