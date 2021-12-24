Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,409 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of JD opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.