Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $24.54 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 752,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

OVV stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

