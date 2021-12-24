The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.