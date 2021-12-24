Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 720,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

