Whittier Trust Co. Buys 600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

