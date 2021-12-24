Whittier Trust Co. Buys 600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.52.
MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.