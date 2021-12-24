Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 477,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

