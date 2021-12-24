Whittier Trust Co. Has $509,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $420.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.87. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

