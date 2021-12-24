Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,017,753 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.02% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $50,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

