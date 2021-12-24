Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,490 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

