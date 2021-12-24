Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

