Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.12 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.