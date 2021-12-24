Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.