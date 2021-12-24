Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EW stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
