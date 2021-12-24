Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of SPXS stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.