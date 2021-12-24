Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

